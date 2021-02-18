Fayola Douglas
IPG names UK head of recently launched Mediabrands Content Studio

Jed Hallam joins from Mediabrands' Initiative UK

Hallam: moves within Mediabrands from his role at Initiative
Jed Hallam has been appointed UK head of IPG Mediabrands' new creative practice, Mediabrands Content Studio.

Launched in November 2020, the studio formalises the content offering across Mediabrands' agencies: UM, Initiative, Reprise, Rapport, Magna and Orion.

Hallam joined Mediabrands in 2017 as the chief strategy officer of Initiative UK. Prior to this, he was head of strategy and managing partner at WPP's Mindshare, having joined the agency in 2013.

Hallam has also worked at creative agency VCCP, where he was social director. During his most recent role at Initiative, he led the agency's strategic vision during a three-year period when the shop doubled in size.

In his new role, Hallam will oversee the development and deployment of specialised content capabilities and teams in the UK. He will report to Richard Morris, UK chief executive of Mediabrands, and Brendan Gaul, global chief content officer.

The content studio aims to provide a comprehensive suite of capabilities that link branded content, performance content, advertising campaigns, original content and entertainment solutions.

Morris said: "As our sophistication in audience understanding grows, our clients are increasingly looking to us to build brand relevance through content as well as media. MBCS will leverage creativity and data to bind media and content together.

"Jed's a brilliant strategic thinker and his experience in digital, creative and media agencies make him ideally placed to lead and innovate in the content arena."

