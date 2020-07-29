Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

IPG organic revenue falls 10% in Q2

Operating profit plummeted 84.7% to $40.5m.

MullenLowe: IPG agency created the UK government's Brexit transition campaign
MullenLowe: IPG agency created the UK government's Brexit transition campaign

Interpublic Group's global organic revenue dropped 9.9% between April and June because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which owns agencies including McCann, R/GA and MullenLowe, reported net revenue of $1.9bn (£1.4bn), down 12.8% year on year.

Operating profit plummeted 84.7% to $40.5m compared with $264.2m during the same period last year. Yesterday, rival Omnicom reported a similar fall of 89% in operating income.

In its second-quarter financial results, published today, IPG added that the Covid-19 outbreak has led it to reduce its workforce around the world by about 1%. IPG has approximately 54,000 staff.

It also plans to give up about 500,000 square feet of leased office space in 40 locations.

As a result IPG reported $112.6m in restructuring charges for the first half of the year "with the objective of lowering our operating expenses structurally and permanently relative to revenue and accelerating the transformation of our business".

Michael Roth, chairman and chief executive of IPG, said: "As expected, our results bear the imprint of the severity of the health crisis and its economic impact. However, our companies and our people have adjusted quickly to these uncertain times and new ways of working, as evident in our results, which once again show IPG outperforming the sector.

"We remain new-business positive, year to date, and our pipeline of business opportunities is solid. We initiated a programme of structural operating cost reduction to lower our expense base, and raise our margin opportunities going forward. Our balance sheet and liquidity continue to be further areas of strength."

IPG fared slightly better than Publicis Groupe, which reported a 13% fall in global organic revenue last week. WPP's results are expected on 27 August.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020
How CoppaFeel! and Facebook empower young people to check their chests

How CoppaFeel! and Facebook empower young people to check their chests

Promoted

July 14, 2020