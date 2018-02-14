Emily Tan
IPG's net income drops 4.8%

In 2017, IPG reported a net income of $579m (£417.95m), down 4.8% from the previous year's net income of $608.5 million.

Lego: IPG's Initiative won the brand's global media account in November
The group also reported a pre-tax net loss of $24.1m on sales of businesses for the group.

Overall, the year’s revenue grew 1.8% to $7.88bn from the year before. This includes an organic revenue increase of 2.2% in the US and 1.2% in IPG’s international markets.

In the fourth quarter, revenues grew 3.3% to $2.34bn from the same period the year before. This comprised an organic revenue growth of 3.7% in the US and 2.9% internationally.

In November, Lego awarded its global media business to IPG's Initiative, which also retained Amazon's global media.

These results deliver on IPG’s updated targets, Michael Roth, Interpublic's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

"At this level of margin expansion, we will continue to invest behind our talent and in key areas such as digital, data, and analytics, which are vital to positioning us for success this year and for the long-term" he added.

For 2018, IGP is targeting organic revenue growth in the range of 2% to 3% and operating margin expansion of 20 basis points, Roth concluded.  

