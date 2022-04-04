Shauna Lewis
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

iProspect appoints Josh Dwiggins as global chief client strategy officer

The role is new for the agency.

iProspect: appointment comes nearly a year after its relaunch as a digital-first end-to-end media agency
iProspect: appointment comes nearly a year after its relaunch as a digital-first end-to-end media agency

Dentsu-owned iProspect has appointed Josh Dwiggins as global chief client strategy officer, in a new role for the agency.

The appointment comes nearly one year after the agency relaunched as a digital-first end-to-end media agency.

In his role, Dwiggins will report to Amanda Morrissey, iProspect’s global client and brand president. He will work with wider iProspect leadership and strategy teams to deliver growth and a consistent offering across all markets of the agency.

Morrissey said Dwiggins’ appointment was a “huge boost” for the agency, and added: “His ability to see the full context in which we and our clients operate, and craft innovative solutions, will really help accelerate our clients’ plans globally.”

Dwiggins joins from Performics, Publicis’ performance marketing agency, where he was chief client officer for more than three years.

Dwiggins said: “iProspect has always been an enticing destination for me but joining now, as the company cements its combined brand and performance offering, makes it all the sweeter and more satisfying for my own personal growth."

He added: “I’ve now got the tools, talent and resources to help build a new industry excellence benchmark for the future.”

As part of the global team, Dwiggins will be based in the US, in California.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Merkle's Anne Stagg on marketing’s transformation mission

Merkle's Anne Stagg on marketing’s transformation mission

Promoted

Added 55 minutes ago
Why agencies need to become more data mature

Why agencies need to become more data mature

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
Hamish Nicklin on fixing marketers’ FOMO

Hamish Nicklin on fixing marketers’ FOMO

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How a hotel business grew by 50% during the pandemic

How a hotel business grew by 50% during the pandemic

Promoted

March 31, 2022