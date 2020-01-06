Ipsos to replace Comscore as UKOM audience measurement supplier

Online audience measurement standards body UKOM has appointed Ipsos as its data supplier, replacing Comscore from January 2021 for a period of five years.

UKOM, which is jointly owned by the Association for Online Publishing and the Internet Advertising Bureau UK, said the appointment will give it a broader range of audience segmentation while offering a more granular level of time data, including day of week and time of day, rather than just monthly data.

It will also, UKOM added, enable the audience of ad campaigns delivered online to be analysed "for the first time" while providing analysis of consumers’ online habits by category, device and demographic.

The five-year contract follows a tender process and industry consultation. Comscore has held the contract since 2012.

"We recognise a growing desire from publishers, agencies and marketers for a more joined-up view of online audiences in the UK. What set the Ipsos approach apart was its single-source approach to building, via the rigorous Establishment Survey, a high-quality panel of 10,000 consumers willing to participate in research and install meters on multiple devices," Ian Dowds, UKOM chief executive, said.

"Ipsos’s methodology measures the individual consumer, not separate devices or browsers, making the data straightforward and transparent."

Liz Landy, global head of audience measurement at Ipsos, added: "We are very excited to have the opportunity to work with the industry to build a measurement system that sets the global benchmark for understanding online audience behaviour, both now and in the future.

"The UK is the largest online advertising market in Europe and we are thrilled to be able to deliver an approach that reflects this."