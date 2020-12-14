Iris and NHS Charities Together defend ‘insensitive’ Christmas ad

Iris Worldwide and NHS Charities Together have defended a Christmas campaign that social-media users have claimed to be upsetting to children because it shows a critically ill Santa Claus as he is rushed to hospital.

“The gift” follows Father Christmas as he recovers in hospital, before leaving a present under the Christmas tree for his nurse.

However, Twitter users have deemed the work “insensitive” and the "worst form of emotional blackmail".

It has since been removed from the charity’s YouTube channel and social platforms.

The campaign had been running across digital, out of home and press since 8 December.

A spokesperson for Iris told Campaign: “We’re proud to support NHS Charities Together and help raise more vital funds for their Covid-19 appeal. The film is intended to be a celebration of recovery and the brilliant care given by the wonderful NHS staff battling the virus.”

NHS Charities Together also defended the campaign and said that it was grateful for the "overwhelmingly positive response" to the ad, which was overshadowed by media coverage that suggested the ad was upsetting children.

The charity emphasised that the campaign "isn't aimed at children and hasn't been shown on TV", but has apologised to the parents of any children who were upset by the ad.

Last week, 1.2% of Campaign's readers voted for the ad as their favourite major Christmas campaign.