Iris promotes Claire Humphris to London CEO

Former chief marketing officer takes over from Chris Marlow

Claire Humphris: promoted to London CEO at Iris
Iris has promoted its global chief marketing officer Claire Humphris to chief executive of its London office, replacing Chris Marlow.

As chief executive, Humphris will lead the 400 people who work for Iris’ London office and be responsible for its new business efforts, looking after existing clients and the operation of the agency.

At Iris since 1999 when she joined as its first official employee and a co-founder, Humphris has led the network’s global marketing for the last seven years. Prior to that, she worked across the agency’s various accounts including Sony Ericsson, a founding client. 

Marlow, who is exiting the agency after 16 years, has been chief executive, London since 2019. He does not have a job to go to and plans to take some time out.

Steve Bell, deputy global chief executive, said: “As a co-founder of Iris, no one knows the company better than Claire. She is the embodiment of our ‘for the forward’ philosophy and I’m excited to see the next chapter for Iris under her leadership.

“I’d also like to thank Chris for everything that he has done in his time at Iris. His hard work, commitment and leadership has taken Iris London to an incredible place from both a product and cultural perspective.”

