Irn-Bru parent AG Barr appoints the7stars to media account

AG Barr has appointed the7stars to its media planning and buying account, following a competitive pitch led by intermediary Ebiquity.

The7stars will take over from incumbent PHD Manchester, which has handled the Scottish soft drinks company’s media since 2010. PHD Manchester did not participate in the review.

The Cumbernauld-based manufacturer produces the Rubicon, Tizer, and – most famously – Irn-Bru soft-drink brands. The7stars has been handed the task of bringing Irn Bru – Scotland’s “other national drink”, alongside whisky – to younger audiences across the UK.

Adrian Troy, chief brand officer at AG Barr, said: “We immediately hit it off with the7stars and felt aligned with their agile, independent spirit, their passion and knowledge of our business, and their well-defined approach for taking our brands forward.”

Liam Mullins, managing partner at the7stars, added: “We are delighted to be on board to help with their ambitious growth plans and look forward to delivering stand out campaigns for their unique and distinctive portfolio of brands, all of which deserve a bigger customer base.”

The7stars' other clients include Nintendo, Iceland and Suzuki.