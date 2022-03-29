ISBA asks advertisers: are you willing to pay for Origin cross-media measurement?

ISBA is conducting a consultation of UK advertisers to determine how willing the industry would be to help fund its cross-media measurement system, Origin.

The consultation will run for eight weeks until 20 May and seeks to propose a levy as a means to support Origin and provide its core reporting service to advertisers.

Origin has been funded by its stakeholders, who wish to create a body for the industry that provides data measuring the reach of campaigns across broadcast TV and digital. The consultation proposes a levy system, which will cover the cost for advertisers to receive the basic core report.

Initial plans are for a levy of 0.1% of gross media spend on channels measured by Origin, which reflects the value of the data and the costs of data provision, and an appropriate cap will be implemented on the largest spenders.

ISBA seeks to gain clarity on whether advertisers would be open to the proposed levy and understand how long it would take for advertisers, media owners and agencies to adapt their processes in order to accommodate this.

In addition, ISBA hopes the consultation will enlighten advertisers on Origin and give them a chance to have their questions answered.

At 3pm on 20 April, ISBA will host an online session for the industry to ask any questions about the levy.

The activity marks the latest rethink for Origin and follows the news earlier this month that its chief executive, Tracey Kitt, had departed the organisation.

ISBA director general Phil Smith now leads the search for an interim lead, a new position for the company, to replace Kitt.