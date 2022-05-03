ISBA expands influencer code of conduct to cover diversity

ISBA has launched an updated version of its marketing code of conduct for influencers, with a focus on improving diversity, equity, inclusion and representation in brands’ influencer activity.

The code, which was unveiled in September 2021, is a guide to best practice for brands, agencies, and talent, with the aim of delivering transparency for consumers, enabling authentic and effective influencer marketing, and promoting collaboration and better industry partnerships.

ISBA explained that its influencer marketing working group, which consists of members from across disciplines and sectors, had revisited the code and discussed how brands can ensure that they are delivering change in DEI.

Last year, research from Takumi showed a mismatch between marketers and consumers on whether influencer content adequately represented diversity in society. It has also been suggested that influencers of colour are often paid less than their white counterparts.

After input from agencies and influencers themselves, signatory brands are committing to:

Be allies in addressing the unacceptable pay gaps in influencer marketing, including those based on race and gender

Regularly audit the diversity of the pool of talent with which they work

Work to address diversity in their own marketing teams, to promote truly inclusive campaigns

The working group will also consider what practical guidance on implementation they can share with industry, driving change and measuring progress, so that true progress is made on diversity and representation.

Phil Smith, director-general of ISBA, said: “On its launch last September, the Code of Conduct was well-received by industry, with many welcoming the bringing together in one place of best practice and guidance. Today we take another step with the focus in version two of the Code on diversity, equity, and inclusion in influencer marketing.

“As an industry, we still have an enormous way to go in ensuring that we meet the highest standards in terms of representation in the ads audiences see, and the diversity of the teams who are creating the campaigns we ask influencers to work on.

“The number of brands and agencies who have agreed to join the second wave of Code signatories is hugely encouraging in this regard. We hope that we will begin truly to move the dial on diversity and inclusion. It is way past time to do so.”

Some 23 brands and 13 talent agencies, as well as several influencers, have signed up to adopt the code.

Influencer marketing has been somewhat problematic over the years. An April 2021 study by HypeAuditor found that more than half of influencers were involved in some kind of fraud or fakery.

The Advertising Standards Authority has also clamped down on influencer activity, recently naming and shaming influencer Charlotte Crosby for “repeatedly failing to flag ads on her Instagram”. Influencer and Hollyoaks actor Jennifer Metcalfe has also been censured by the watchdog.