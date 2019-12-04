Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

ISBA and Ingenuity join forces on agency search

Ingenuity will be tasked with working with ISBA members seeking support for their agency search and selection.

Ingenuity: worked with More Th>n this year
Ingenuity: worked with More Th>n this year

ISBA has entered into a partnership with consultancy Ingenuity to provide an agency discovery service for brands that are considering a review of their marketing services requirements.

Ingenuity will be tasked with working with ISBA's members that are seeking support for their agency search and selection. The trade body for the UK's leading advertisers represents more than 3,000 brands. 

The new-business consultancy will also work with ISBA to produce "engaging content" that will inform brands about agency trends and the selection process. This content will take the form of podcasts, events and research-led reports. 

The move comes several months after ISBA announced that it would end its agency search-and-selection service, following the departure of 29-year veteran Debbie Morrison, who joined Ebiquity in January.

Chris Kemp, founder and chief executive of Ingenuity, said: "Ingenuity’s ecosystem allows us to have a unique view of the modern agency landscape and we believe brands should have this information at their fingertips."

Since Kemp launched Ingenuity in 2005, it has grown to 50 members of staff and offers new-business search services in lead generation, agency recommendations, content, PR, brand partnerships, new-business events and insight. The consultancy helped More Th>n with its creative review earlier this year.

The Partnership Programme is part of ISBA’s plans to enhance its member services by working with select external companies. 

Andrew Lowdon, ISBA’s director of agency services, who joined earlier this year, added: "The agency landscape is evolving faster than ever, with so many new players on the scene. For our members, it’s vital to stay on top of this, which is why we’re excited to welcome Ingenuity as one of our first partners in our Partnership Programme."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Promoted

December 03, 2019
"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

Promoted

December 03, 2019