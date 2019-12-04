ISBA and Ingenuity join forces on agency search

ISBA has entered into a partnership with consultancy Ingenuity to provide an agency discovery service for brands that are considering a review of their marketing services requirements.

Ingenuity will be tasked with working with ISBA's members that are seeking support for their agency search and selection. The trade body for the UK's leading advertisers represents more than 3,000 brands.

The new-business consultancy will also work with ISBA to produce "engaging content" that will inform brands about agency trends and the selection process. This content will take the form of podcasts, events and research-led reports.

The move comes several months after ISBA announced that it would end its agency search-and-selection service, following the departure of 29-year veteran Debbie Morrison, who joined Ebiquity in January.

Chris Kemp, founder and chief executive of Ingenuity, said: "Ingenuity’s ecosystem allows us to have a unique view of the modern agency landscape and we believe brands should have this information at their fingertips."

Since Kemp launched Ingenuity in 2005, it has grown to 50 members of staff and offers new-business search services in lead generation, agency recommendations, content, PR, brand partnerships, new-business events and insight. The consultancy helped More Th>n with its creative review earlier this year.

The Partnership Programme is part of ISBA’s plans to enhance its member services by working with select external companies.

Andrew Lowdon, ISBA’s director of agency services, who joined earlier this year, added: "The agency landscape is evolving faster than ever, with so many new players on the scene. For our members, it’s vital to stay on top of this, which is why we’re excited to welcome Ingenuity as one of our first partners in our Partnership Programme."