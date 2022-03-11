Shauna Lewis
ISBA on the look-out for Origin CEO as Tracey Kitt exits

Kitt leaves after only six months as director of Origin, after succeeding Richard Halton last September.

Origin: The service will help advertisers compare metrics across channels (Photo: Getty Images)
ISBA has started its search for a chief executive for Origin, its UK cross-media measurement initiative.

The search follows Tracey Kitt’s short six-month stint as director of Origin; she succeeded Richard Halton in September 2021 but has now left the company for a technology role elsewhere.

ISBA director general Phil Smith will lead the search for an interim lead in her place.

A new position within Origin, the chief executive role will oversee Origin’s third phase as it moves to be a functioning service.

Smith said Kitt was “key” to Origin’s movement to the next phase and wished her success in her new role.

He added: “It is testament to the hard work of all the Origin team and the key Origin stakeholders that we are now in a position to recruit a senior leader to take the service through trials and the formation of a commercial entity to launch and beyond.”

An industry body that represents brands advertising in the UK, ISBA backed Origin in March 2021 to create a blueprint for cross-media measurement.

Origin’s third phase will include Kantar as the supplier to build its single-source panel.

Origin aims to provide a single measurement platform that helps advertisers work out reach and frequency across multiple analogue and digital channels, primarily unifying broadcast metrics with digital counterparts.

