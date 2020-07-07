Simon Gwynn
ISBA names Just Eat chief Peter Duffy as next president

Duffy, who is set to become CEO of Moneysupermarket, succeeds former Boots chair Elizabeth Fagan.

Duffy: joins Moneysupermarket in September
ISBA has appointed Peter Duffy, easyJet's former long-standing chief customer officer, as its president, effective immediately.

Currently chief customer officer and acting chief executive at Just Eat, Duffy succeeds Elizabeth Fagan, who also recently stepped down from her role as non-executive chair at Boots. Fagan was previously managing director at the retailer.

Duffy joined Just Eat in 2018 after seven years at easyJet, during which he helped the airline grow both passengers and revenue by more than half. Before that, he held senior marketing roles at Barclays and Audi.

Initially CCO at Just Eat, Duffy added interim CEO to his job title at in January 2019 and went on to oversee the food-delivery platform's merger with Dutch rival Takeaway.com.

In May, Duffy was appointed chief executive at Moneysupermarket.com – a position he will take up in September.

"There’s never been a time when there have been more challenges and opportunities for our sector," Phil Smith, director-general of ISBA, said. "Peter’s track record makes him uniquely qualified to help us provide the leadership and effective representation that advertisers need."

Fagan added that Duffy would "continue the vital work ISBA has been leading through its members to create an advertising environment that delivers positive social and economic impact. At this time, the support and leadership that members provide to ISBA and that ISBA provides to its members is contributing significantly to the rebuilding of trust in advertising."

