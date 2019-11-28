Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ISBA publishes marketing manifesto ahead of general election

Manifesto calls for both regulatory stringency and relaxation.

ISBA: manifesto aimed at winner of 12 December election
ISBA: manifesto aimed at winner of 12 December election

ISBA has published a manifesto calling on whichever party that wins the 12 December general election to end Brexit uncertainty, regulate digital platforms, end plans for watersheds intended to curb childhood obesity and better support the ad industry.

While the fight between the major political parties becomes more ad hominem and their own manifestos raise eyebrows, the trade body representing advertisers is calling for practical measures to be pursued by the new government.

Regarding Brexit, ISBA said that by "finalising a data adequacy agreement with Brussels and agreeing standard contractual clauses", a line can be drawn under uncertainty around leaving the European Union.

The organisation also said it wants the new government to redouble efforts to tackle online harm, calling for an "independent body to regulate social media platforms", the establishment of "a system of age verification" and effective funding of the "police intellectual property crime unit".

ISBA said it wants an end to plans for advertising watersheds designed to stem obesity rates – something that it claimed lacked evidence to prove they would cut obesity. Instead, ISBA demanded that the government research "evidence-led policies" and recognise efforts by brands to "get kids active".

Lastly, the manifesto demands greater support for the ad industry by "cancelling the DCMS’s study", which proposes a review of online advertising, and focusing instead on the Competition & Markets Authority’s own study and the Information Commissioner Office’s adtech investigation.

ISBA said that the "sector has faced extraordinary uncertainty and potential regulatory upheaval in recent times". It suggested that government should support "digital literacy as an essential part of children’s education".

The body highlighted the importance of the ad industry to British trade, noting that the ad sector is the third-largest in the UK economy and supports nearly one million jobs, adding around £120bn to GDP.

The manifesto continues: "As the trade body for countless household names, ISBA is calling for the next government to end the uncertainty of recent years. We need action to back successful British exporters and the engine of our creative industries.

"Whichever party or parties take office, if we are to support advertising as the third-largest sector of the UK economy, then we need to see action in 2020 on these goals."

A full version of ISBA's manifesto is available here.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #62 Paul Jordan

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #62 Paul Jordan

Promoted

November 25, 2019
Is your organisation data-rich or data-poor?

Is your organisation data-rich or data-poor?

Promoted

November 25, 2019
There's a missing link in your marketing supply chain

There's a missing link in your marketing supply chain

Promoted

November 21, 2019
Five ways your brand can win consumer hearts and minds

Five ways your brand can win consumer hearts and minds

Promoted

November 20, 2019