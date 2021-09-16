Shauna Lewis
ISBA's Origin chief departs for US streaming company Roku

Richard Halton will be replaced by the former chief operating officer of YouView.

Richard Halton, the director of ISBA's advertiser-backed media measurement programme Origin, is leaving for US media player company Roku.

ISBA has announced that Halton is being succeeded by Tracey Kitt, the former chief operating officer of YouView, where Halton was formerly a chief executive.

At Roku, a manufacturer of digital streaming hardware, as director, UK, Halton will shape the firm's international strategy and deliver the company vision for this country.

Halton, who joined Origin in October 2019, said: “Origin is a vital programme that will help transform the relationship between advertisers, agencies and media owners. I’m pleased to have developed a blueprint in terms of funding, governance, product and technology and can think of no one better than Tracey to take it to the next stage.”

Origin is backed by the World Federation of Advertisers, and aims to help advertisers plan, track and evaluate campaigns.

Kitt said: “I’m delighted to be taking over leadership of this important programme at a key point of transition, with a prototype and proof of concept complete and a great team ready to move into delivery.”

Phil Smith, ISBA's director general, added: "Tracey has exactly the right skills for the next chapter of the programme as it moves to delivery. We look forward to supporting her and the excellent team on that journey. I’d like to thank Richard for all his work to get us to this point and wish him well for the next stage of his career.”

