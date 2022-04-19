Isla launches carbon measurement platform for sustainable events

Sustainability body Isla has launched a purpose-built carbon measurement platform dedicated to the event industry.

Trace was developed by event experts to give insight into the environmental impact of event operations. The tool, which was designed to be used by event agencies, exhibition organisers, brands and in-house teams, captures and reports emission and waste data from live, hybrid and digital events.

The mission behind Trace is to support the events industry's transition to net zero by empowering event managers with knowledge and data to make better decisions.

Emissions from venue energy, impact of event location on travel and accommodation, production and graphics materials, food and beverage emissions and waste and recycling volume can all be evaluated.

Pre- and post-event reports for clients, sustainability teams and stakeholders are generated in real time.

Multiple carbon consultants were involved in the methodology behind Trace with verification by Avieco, a sustainability consultancy part of Accenture UK.

Ben Quarrell, co-founder of Isla, said: "Reduction guidance is a key feature of the platform – the whole point in measuring carbon is to try to reduce it. We expect to see more footprinting tools leaning into this over the next few years.

"We're really excited about the transformational capacity Trace can have for the industry, and we'll be continually updating and developing the platform around the needs of event managers."

Early adopters include Cannes Lions, Momentum Worldwide, SAP, The Creative Engagement Group, ITV, Birmingham Ceremonies, Amplify, Smyle, IMEX, The Meetings Show, EMC3, Goose Live, XYZ, TBA, Top Banana, The Live Group, Shelton Fleming, TTA, 2Heads, 2LK and Touch Associates.

Selina Donald, global sustainability director of Momentum, said: "Momentum will be rolling out Trace to every market, to measure the footprint of our client projects across the globe. We spent some time researching the right software for us, and Trace came out on top.

"It was important to us that the product was simple to use, relevant for the scope of our work and provided clear data analytics that will help us meet our goal of reducing our carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 from our 2019 baseline."