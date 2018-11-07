Staff
Isobar names global creative chief

Former Digitas chief creative officer Ronald Ng joins the network.

Isobar has appointed Ronald Ng, previously global chief creative officer at Digitas, as executive vice-president and global chief creative officer.

Ng takes on the newly created, New York-based role immediately, reporting to Isobar's global chief executive, Jean Lin.

During three-and-a-half years at Digitas, the network won a 2017 Cannes Lions Creative Data Grand Prix and a Warc Marketing Effectiveness Grand Prix. Before Digitas, Ng worked at BBDO/Proximity in chief creative officer and executive vice-president/executive creative director roles in its Malaysia, New York and Singapore offices.

He will work with Isobar's global leads in creative and design, technology, strategy, delivery and new business to foster collaboration, advance the creative agenda and drive Isobar’s reputation as a leader in experience design, creative commerce and innovation, the company said. Ng will also chair Isobar’s Creative Excellence Council.

Lin said: "We are at the most interesting time in marketing history, where ideas and technology work hand in hand to redefine what creativity and craft really means. Ronald’s cross-region experience of working at the creative intersection of platforms, data and ideation is perfect to empower our vision to drive experience-led transformation, powered by creativity."

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

