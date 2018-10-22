Gurjit Degun
Isobar's Simon Gill promoted to EMEA experience role

The agency has also promoted Daniël Sytsma to lead design.

Isobar: Gill takes on EMEA remit
Isobar: Gill takes on EMEA remit

Simon Gill, chief creative officer at Isobar UK, has been promoted to chief experience officer for the EMEA region at the Dentsu Aegis Network agency.

In his new role, Gill will continue to be based in London and report to Jean Lin, Isobar's global chief executive. He will oversee the creative team in the UK for an interim period until a successor is announced.

Meanwhile, Isobar has also promoted Daniël Sytsma to EMEA chief design officer. He is founder and executive creative director at Studio Kraftwerk, an Amsterdam-based shop that was acquired by Dentsu Aegis Network in 2016. He will remain in Amsterdam and report to Sven Huberts, director of strategic growth, EMEA.

Gill and Sytsma will work with Isobar’s country leaders and heads of creative and experience to help expand the services that Isobar offers its clients, which include Philips and Diageo.

Lin said: "Simon and Daniël will drive creative momentum for Isobar in the EMEA region and accelerate our modern creative agenda. Simon is a strategic and creative thinker who is able to join the dots with our technology partners and platforms to simplify and humanise emerging technology for our clients.

"Daniël is a creative leader, driven by design, who has a reputation for creating beautifully crafted and meaningful work that makes positive impact on the connection between people and brands. Both will be key in strengthening Isobar’s creative, emerging technology and digital product offering in EMEA."

