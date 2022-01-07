Imogen Watson
Added 36 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

It's one week into 2022 and the first Christmas ad is here...

Too soon? Liverpool-based Park claims it's on a mission to get the UK saving now, to make Christmas 2022 as 'stress-free as possible'.

Park Christmas Savings: launching Christmas campaign 352 days ahead of big day
Park Christmas Savings: launching Christmas campaign 352 days ahead of big day

Every festive season, critics of adland deliberate over the age-old debate: when is "too soon" to launch a Christmas ad?

While Very made jaws drop in October, when it decided 85 days before Christmas was the appropriate time, Liverpool-based Christmas savings company Park will, this year, make Very feel positively late to the Christmas party, airing its Christmas 2022 ad 352 days ahead of the big day.

While Park usually runs its annual TV campaign from November, a spokesperson says it is taking a new approach "to avoid the Christmas noise in the lead-up to and over Christmas". 

It made the decision to move its start date in consultation with TBWA\MCR and media agency LoveSugarScience. 

Aware this is a divisive move, Park's self-aware "Sorry not sorry" campaign is filled with apologies. 

It is fronted by Manchester actor Johanna Hinton, who admits to viewers: "Right now, the last thing you want to talk about is Christmas 2022, but we must and we are truly sorry. Yes, we know it's early but Park Christmas savings can help you get organised and stay on track."

Gary Fawcett, executive creative director at TBWA\MCR, said: “Sometimes saying sorry is the right thing for a brand to do. But we don’t think any company that helps all kinds of people plan for a brilliant Christmas should have to apologise. As the campaign is launched so soon after Christmas 2021, ‘Sorry. Not sorry’ seemed like the perfect message.” 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Sustainability: the secret to brand health in 2022?

Sustainability: the secret to brand health in 2022?

Promoted

December 23, 2021
How to harness the explosion in IoT to reach new audiences

How to harness the explosion in IoT to reach new audiences

Promoted

December 22, 2021
How Twitter is approaching – and improving – brand safety for everyone

How Twitter is approaching – and improving – brand safety for everyone

Promoted

December 21, 2021
Getty Images

New frontiers for brands and TV

Promoted

December 21, 2021