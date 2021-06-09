It's 'Ooooofficial': Fintech brand SumUp debuts first work by Wonderhood Studios

Fintech brand SumUp has launched an “oooooh-inspiring” campaign showcasing the perks of cashless payments for small businesses.

Created by Wonderhood Studios, “Ooooofficial” begins as a business owner in the middle of a transaction reveals to a customer that they now take card payments, inspiring clients, locals and even the odd water feature to let out a long-winded “oooooh”.

The TV ad launched today (9 June) alongside radio, digital and outdoor activity, while a second spot is set to launch on 16 June.

It was created by Ruud Kool and Stefan Van Zoggel, and directed by Thomas Ormonde through MindsEye. Media is handled by All Response Media.

“We are looking to create an emotional reaction with this brand campaign and get people talking about SumUp, but also spark small merchants to get excited to proudly accept card payments,” Isabel Clifford, brand marketing manager at SumUp, said.

“The concept from Wonderhood Studios captures this in a memorable way that will get merchants and their customers talking."

This marks Wonderhood’s first work for SumUp since winning the creative account in April.

Jack Croft and Stacey Bird, creative directors at Wonderhood Studios, said: “Working with SumUp has been a lot of fun.

“We’ve been wanting to do something comedic that gets stuck in your head for a while and were lucky enough to work with a client that was up for it too."

Presumably speaking in unison like the twins from The Shining, the pair added: “We must be on to something as Jack’s kids haven’t stopped saying ‘oooo’ for weeks."

Earlier this week, Wonderhood Studios marked Three UK’s sponsorships of Chelsea FC and Channel 4's Gogglebox with a series of idents.

Ormonde said: “When I received the script, I loved the comedic potential in seeing people so transfixed by the SumUp product they just couldn’t stop saying ‘oooo’.

“The real key for me was being able to push the absurdity in the scenarios so each character escalated from the previous one, even to the point where a gurgling cherub statue or a relieved kidnapped man could join in.”

It's worth noting that a “relieved kidnapped man” does not appear in this particular ad.