It's time survivors of child sexual abuse were heard

Child sexual abuse is often shrouded in silence.

This month, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse is running a public-awareness campaign to encourage victims and survivors to come forward to its Truth Project. The Truth Project offers survivors the opportunity to tell the inquiry about their experiences and make recommendations for change.

There are many reasons why people don’t want to talk about the abuse they suffered as a child. It’s not just about feeling awkward or uncomfortable. For some survivors, bringing up the subject can be incredibly stressful, shameful and traumatic. Some wait decades before telling someone what had happened to them. Some will go to their graves having never told a soul.

Society’s failure to talk about this issue can add to the shame and stigma, reinforcing the wall of silence and making it even harder for those who want to speak out.

More needs to be done to change culture and attitudes. Research by the inquiry found that more than half of survivors didn’t report the abuse they experienced because of concerns over how they would be seen by friends, family and others. In some cases, this meant the abuse continued or victims were unable to access mental-health support.

We worked with MullenLowe, and closely with survivors, to create the awareness campaign for the Truth Project. It aims to mirror some of the experiences of those who have been affected by child sexual abuse. Empty speech bubbles float above people in locations around England and Wales, representing the difficulty survivors may have in speaking out.

At the heart of the campaign is representation and the importance of depicting everyday life across age, ethnicity and socioeconomic background in order to illustrate the diversity of the people this issue affects.

This year, we want to reach those who may find it particularly hard to come forward, including those from ethnic-minority backgrounds and with a disability. Understanding these additional barriers from the perspectives of the people they affect is essential to ensuring the inquiry has the fullest possible picture on how to protect all children. That’s why we’re working with sectored radio and print publications, with which harder-to-reach audiences are already actively engaged.

Brand tracking and monitoring attitudinal shift will be key to observing the effectiveness of the campaign, alongside any rise in expressions of interest from anyone thinking of participating. There are early indications that things are beginning to change. More than 4,000 survivors have now shared their experiences with the inquiry and we have also been tracking public attitudes towards discussing child sexual abuse. By March 2019, more than a third of all adults polled in England and Wales said they felt comfortable talking about child sexual abuse – an almost 10% increase since December 2017.

While the decision to share an experience with the Truth Project is a personal one, survivors have told us that they found it liberating, cathartic or simply reassuring, because someone listened to them without judgment or disbelief.

One survivor told the Truth Project: "At long last, after 40-plus years, I've been able to tell my story and be believed! Apart from the immense relief, I now feel there's also the sense of getting something positive out of something so negative. I can't change what happened to me, but if me telling my story stops even one child going through what I went through, then something good has come out of it all."

If you would like more information or to share your experience with the Truth Project, please visit www.truthproject.org.uk.

Georgina Middleton is director of communications and engagement at the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse