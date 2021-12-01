ITV ad urges people to listen to loved ones this Christmas

Capturing the mood of the nation, ITV has an important message about listening to loved ones this Christmas.

Under ITV and STV's mental health initiative, "Britain get talking", the festive, star-studded Christmas film is a lighthearted and candid look at the trials and tribulations of life under Covid.

Created by Uncommon Creative Studio, the spot features a host of ITV stars, including Joel Dommett, Emily Atack, Lorraine Kelly, Gino D’Acampo, Phillip Schofield, Charlene White, Helen Worth, Scarlett Moffatt, Fleur East, Kevin Mathurin, Emile John and Toby Aromolaran.

Each celebrity delivers humorous, satirical moans about everything from Zoom fatigue and panic buying petrol, to their make-up artist. So consumed by their own woes, they fail to check in with her as she works on their appearance.

After a busy day of listening to the ITV stars grumble, the make-up artist's final job is Maya Jama, who offers her a friendly ear.

The film ends with the message: "After the last couple of years, we all need an ear. Give yours this Christmas".

The broadcaster has once again partnered with YoungMinds, Mind and Samh in the next iteration of "Britain get talking", which was shot by Motherland director Simon Hynd.

It responds to a recent survey conducted by ITV that revealed 45% of people struggle to open up about their problems because they're worried they'll be judged.

Further, over one in 10 young people don't open up about their problems at Christmas because they're worried they won't be listened to.

Susie Braun, director of social purpose, ITV said: “When we’re all so busy at Christmas, it can be easy to forget to check in with the ones you love and truly listen to how they’re doing. We’re delighted to make a Christmas campaign with a difference, reminding people to give the generous gift of listening this Christmas. After the last couple of years, we could all use an ear.”

Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon, added: “The festive period can bring many things to the surface — good and bad. We’re very proud to continue our work supporting the UK’s most recognised mental health campaign — 'Britain get talking'. In this new film we wanted to disrupt the Christmas conversation with a powerful reminder to check-in and listen to one another."

