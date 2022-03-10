Daniel Farey-Jones
ITV adds QR code service to advertiser offering

Britain’s biggest commercial broadcaster follows Sky in producing ‘shoppable’ TV ads.

Pandora: one of first brands to use ITV's QR code service

ITV is providing further momentum for the humble QR code’s leap from print and posters to the TV screen, with a new service called QR Ads. 

The service includes generation, implementation, tracking and overlay production and is available for both linear and ITV Hub ads. 

It launched last week and has been used by advertisers including Iceland, Ancestry and Pandora. 

ITV said the launch was in a beta phase and was the fruit of its new innovation arm AdLabs.

This was launched at the broadcaster’s annual Palooza event last November with the promise that it would allow advertisers to participate earlier in new services.

Other broadcasters to have sold the addition of QR codes to TV ads as a service include NBC Universal in the US in 2019 and Sky in the UK last year

Ancestry marketing director Russell James said: “Adding direct links to video content, to make browsing and buying on a second screen easier, is a compelling proposition.

"We were keen to partner with [media agency] the7stars and ITV’s AdLabs on this launch trial and are excited to see the resulting impact on audience engagement.” 

Hannah Barlow, AdLabs group head at ITV Commercial, said: “With video interactivity and shoppability now firmly mainstream, the launch of QR Ads is an exciting new development from ITV. Look out for more shoppable pilots coming soon in beta from AdLabs.” 

