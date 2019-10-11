ITV to air Choose Your Own Adventure-style ads ahead of I'm a Celebrity return

ITV is inviting viewers to interact with a series of Choose Your Own Adventure-style ads for I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! that allow them to decide the fate of presenters Ant & Dec using the show's app.

In the first ad of the campaign, by ITV Creative, Ant & Dec will be casting off in a boat bound for Australia. However, a catalogue of perils face them at sea and members of the public will be prompted to help the duo decide what to do from a number of options.

The launch phase will run for a fortnight, before three rounds of interactive executions. At the end of each week's promo, ITV will broadcast whichever choice wins the public vote.

ITV hopes that the campaign, which is being supported by out-of-home and social media activity, will help build the number of I'm a Celebrity… app users, thus bolstering viewer numbers when the 19th series airs next month.

In order to achieve a fast turnaround from airing the ads to viewers making their choice to showing the outcome, ITV Creative produced seven segments, of which four will end up on air. ITV's in-house creatives teamed up with post-production company Freefolk to create the computer-generated sea environments. The work was created by David Brooks.

Simon Ricks, senior marketing manager at ITV, said: "The campaign will allow us to significantly grow our number of app users pre-transmission, which in turn will render the app as a highly effective marketing tool on the day of launch, through the delivery of a series of push notifications and reminders."

Tony Pipes, ITV Creative's executive creative director, added: "This was a lot of fun to make. It’s a combination of a linear TV and digital TV campaign, using data and smart media planning to create an interactive and engaging journey with the viewers’ favourite duo. They are also bloody funny."