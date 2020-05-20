ITV animations encourage people to reach out during Mental Health Awareness Week

ITV has refreshed its brand identity and launched a series of animated films to encourage people to reach out beyond their immediate social circle during Mental Health Awareness Week.

"Conversations", by Uncommon Creative Studio, comprises animated spots that take the form of a text exchange between two people. Each conversation tells a story of a relatable moment experienced during lockdown, such as a woman who attempts to cut her own fringe with disastrous results or an expectant parent telling their grandparents that a baby is on the way.

The films will run on ITV this week. The design of the animations will also take over the channel’s idents, stings and break bumpers.

This latest work follows "The call", an ad that launched on Monday and featured celebrities, including Will.i.am, Anna Friel, Gordon Ramsay and Laura Whitmore, coming together for a video call and encouraging people to look after one another and keep talking.

It is part of ITV’s "Britain get talking" mental-wellness initiative, which launched in 2019 and returned this year in the early days of the coronavirus crisis.

The broadcaster’s research, conducted by YouGov, found that 55% of respondents are more worried than usual about their families’ mental health, while 57% are more conscious of the need to look after their mental well-being. However, one-third said they had got back in touch with friends and family since lockdown began.

ITV said that since 21 March, "Britain get talking" has led to more than 6.1 million people taking immediate action to contact a friend or family member.

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon, said: "This campaign and identity was designed against the production trends this lockdown is forcing us into. We wanted to create something different, honest and jarring, but still emotional. We used the way we actually message as our medium. The candid love, the one-sided wanging on and the tortuous hesitation we have all felt brought to bear how hard it can be to do the simplest thing: reach out to the ones you normally don’t.

"Striking design, relatable conversations and honesty, all with the intent of getting people to just reach out to the ones who might not be expecting it, but might need it the most."