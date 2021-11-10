ITV and Army trial dynamic creative powered by Planet V

Capita, which handles recruitment for the British Army, will be the first advertiser to use ITV’s dynamic creative solution in a series of ads aimed at prospective recruits.

Capita's agency, Manning Gottlieb OMD's OmniGov, has been working with ITV to build technology with personalisation specialist Cablato. The resulting tech will allow advertisers to tailor their ad creative on ITV Hub for different locations, audience segments or product ranges.

In total, 112 ads will be released, which will promote the hyper-locality of the British Army Reserve centres. The local and national units have been mapped back to 18 ITV micro-regions, with location and day of the week also able to affect the creative.

One such ad presents Capita and Karmarama's creative, ending with the line: "Part-time roles in the north west from 19 days a year."

Ad-decisioning and ad-serving takes place in Planet V, while Cablato's technology will handle content insertion, offers, pricing and store location replacement to specific regions.

Cablato’s services are available through Planet V, ITV’s self-service programmatic platform, which now has more than 850 users, including major media and digital agency groups.

Alex Vernikov, chief technology officer at Cablato, said: “Our new strategic partnership with ITV is an exciting step forward towards new ways of delivering more personalised TV and video advertising. Users of Planet V will benefit from Cablato’s centralised ad management platform that simplifies the production and delivery of data driven TV campaigns.”

Richard Matthews, investment director at Omnigov, added: “For this British Army Reserves campaign, hyper-locality was critical to the brief in order to maximise audience relevance. The opportunity to bring this to life on ITV was too good to miss, which is why we are thrilled to be working with Capita, Karmarama and ITV on this new Planet V dynamic creative innovation.”

Hannah Barlow, group head at ITV Commercial, said: “The launch of dynamic creative on ITV Hub comes at an exciting time for Planet V users. Combining the unique brand storytelling capabilities of TV advertising with tailored messaging and programmatic targeting unleashes new possibilities for both brands new to ITV and for brands seeking smart new ways of deploying digital budgets.”

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business.