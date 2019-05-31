ITV brings Love Island to life with fan experience

ITV is launching "Love Island the experience" in partnership with The Luna Cinema that will see Brighton beach and Liverpool's Chavasse Park transformed into mini-villas based on those featured in the TV show.

Each site will feature a high-definition, 10-metre-tall outdoor LED screen, allowing fans to watch episodes live. Food and drink will be available, while VIP upgrades – available only at the Brighton location – will give fans the chance to hire their own private beach hut for up to four people, with a fully stocked mini-bar and butler service.

In addition, the sites will feature photo opportunities at recreated sets, including the fire pit, a bedroom and the "beach hut" diary room, alongside after-show parties and appearances from islanders who have been eliminated from the show.

The experience is taking place in Brighton from 19 to 29 July and in Liverpool from 23 to 29 July. Love Island returns to ITV2 on 3 June.