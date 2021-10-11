ITV and CALM tie up to produce late-night mindfulness programming

ITV has teamed up with Campaign Against Living Miserably to develop a daily series of calming and reflective programming encouraging mindfulness and self-care.

The new strand of content will run in the twilight hours on various ITV channels and platforms for people awake at that time, for "whatever the reason".

Unwind with ITV aims to provide a space in people's living rooms for relaxation and escape, which anyone can benefit from, including those experiencing concerns about their mental wellbeing.

Along with CALM, Unwind with ITV has joined forces with other mental health charities to ensure anyone needing support can find it easily. The show will name-check Mind, YoungMinds, The Samaritans, The Mix and SAMH at the end of each programme as sources of guidance and information for viewers.

Over the next 12 months, the series will feature calming scenes from Plymouth, including natural landscapes, urban settings and shots of local craft and agriculture. The programme will also feature ASMR-inspired animations, tips from the public on how they like to relax and readings of poetry and prose.

The regular slot will run between 4.05am and 5.05am, targeting a unique audience that may include new parents, insomnia sufferers and night-shift workers.

Produced by Plymouth-based Rock Oyster Media for broadcast on ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, STV and ITV Hub, Unwind will offer viewers a new episode of mindfulness content 365 days a year.

Rock Oyster Media worked alongside production companies Pushed, Red Air and Twofour Post.

ITV chose to develop this programming in support of its commitment to mental wellbeing, which includes the "Britain get talking" campaign, which first launched in October 2019. ITV2 and CALM have also partnered on two campaigns in 2021.

Adam Mitchell, head of ITV programme strategy communication, said: "Across our schedules, we strive to reflect the lives of our viewers, and through our partnership with CALM we recognised that for many people, and for many different reasons, the middle of the night can be a lonely and often stressful time.

"That's why we've commissioned Unwind with ITV to run every night of the year – to provide an accessible and peaceful space for anybody to take a moment to relax and escape."

Simon Gunning, CALM's chief executive, said: "From This Morning and '#project84', to 'Britain get talking' and our brilliant partnership with ITV2, CALM and our supporters are grateful for ITV's continued commitment to improving the mental health of the nation.

"We know the middle of the night can be a lonely time for many people for countless reasons, and so we hope this new groundbreaking initiative will reach people who are up late at night, and provide a moment of calm for anyone not feeling great."