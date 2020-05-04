ITV cancels summer 2020 Love Island

ITV has cancelled this summer’s Love Island because it is "logistically" not possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It would have been the seventh series of the hit reality TV show, which requires contestants to couple up to be in with a chance of winning a £50,000 cash prize.

The programme is set in a villa in Majorca, Spain, and ITV said that the current lockdown means the team cannot travel there to prepare for the show.

Campaign estimated last year that the summer Love Island brings in about £77m in ad revenue for ITV. The broadcaster secures deals for products such as the sun cream and outfits worn by contestants.

The popularity of the show on ITV2 also means that ITV charged about 10 times more for spot ads. The 2019 series had an average of 5.7 million viewers per episode (42 in total) on all devices, up 600,000 viewers year on year.

ITV launched a winter Love Island for the first time this year. It took place in South Africa in February.

Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the well-being of everyone involved – and that, for us, is the priority.

"In normal circumstances, we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Majorca to get the villa ready, but clearly that’s now out of the question.

"We are very sorry for fans of the show, but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime, Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox."