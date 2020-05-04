Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ITV cancels summer 2020 Love Island

It would have been seventh series.

Love Island: winners of 2019 series
Love Island: winners of 2019 series

ITV has cancelled this summer’s Love Island because it is "logistically" not possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It would have been the seventh series of the hit reality TV show, which requires contestants to couple up to be in with a chance of winning a £50,000 cash prize.

The programme is set in a villa in Majorca, Spain, and ITV said that the current lockdown means the team cannot travel there to prepare for the show.

Campaign estimated last year that the summer Love Island brings in about £77m in ad revenue for ITV. The broadcaster secures deals for products such as the sun cream and outfits worn by contestants.

The popularity of the show on ITV2 also means that ITV charged about 10 times more for spot ads. The 2019 series had an average of 5.7 million viewers per episode (42 in total) on all devices, up 600,000 viewers year on year.

ITV launched a winter Love Island for the first time this year. It took place in South Africa in February.

Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the well-being of everyone involved – and that, for us, is the priority.

"In normal circumstances, we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Majorca to get the villa ready, but clearly that’s now out of the question.

"We are very sorry for fans of the show, but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime, Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Kurious About Social Media

Kurious About Social Media

Promoted

April 20, 2020
Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Promoted

April 20, 2020
What The Change?!

What The Change?!

Promoted

April 20, 2020
Send In The Clowns

Send In The Clowns

Promoted

April 20, 2020