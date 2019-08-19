Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ITV and Channel 4 push for longer ad breaks

Number of PSBs are understood to be in discussions with Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

ITV: Love Island has driven better-than-expected revenues
ITV: Love Island has driven better-than-expected revenues

ITV and Channel 4 are reported to be lobbying for longer ad breaks as they aim to claw back declining revenues.

According to The Times, a number of public service broadcasters are in talks with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to lift the current cap of seven-minute ad breaks per hour, which rises to eight minutes for prime-time TV.

Other commercial broadcasters are allowed to show nine minutes of ads, according to Ofcom rules.

ITV and Channel 4 are both under a lot of pressure from online streaming platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. 

Last month ITV reported that total revenues dropped 5% in the first half of 2019. The broadcaster announced plans to run two Love Island shows next year after pulling in better-than-expected revenues.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019