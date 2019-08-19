ITV and Channel 4 push for longer ad breaks

ITV and Channel 4 are reported to be lobbying for longer ad breaks as they aim to claw back declining revenues.

According to The Times, a number of public service broadcasters are in talks with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to lift the current cap of seven-minute ad breaks per hour, which rises to eight minutes for prime-time TV.

Other commercial broadcasters are allowed to show nine minutes of ads, according to Ofcom rules.

ITV and Channel 4 are both under a lot of pressure from online streaming platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Last month ITV reported that total revenues dropped 5% in the first half of 2019. The broadcaster announced plans to run two Love Island shows next year after pulling in better-than-expected revenues.