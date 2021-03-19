ITV, Channel 4, Sky and Channel 5 collaborate on census weekend

ITV, Channel 4, Sky, Channel 5 and S4C are collaborating to promote the importance of filling out the census via a joint TV spot. Channel 4 will also air a Gogglebox ad break as part of the campaign.

Launching this weekend (20-21 March), the TV campaign for the Office for National Statistics will air during key shows including The Voice final and All Star Musicals on ITV, The Circle on Channel 4 and in Wales on S4C during the Six Nations final.

It features the logos of all the broadcasters involved, with each channel airing bespoke introductions to the spot.

There will also be digital activity for the Dancing on Ice and The Voice apps, alongside a takeover on ITV Hub.

The work was conceived and bought by Manning Gottlieb OMD’s government arm, OmniGov. It was created by The Outfit.

Celebrities and influencers will also encourage fans to complete the once-in-a-decade survey as part of the campaign, including Ade Adepitan, Angellica Bell, Steve Jones and Denise van Outen.

Tonight (Friday), Channel 4 will air a special Gogglebox ad break, produced by Studio Lambert. David and Shirley, Jenny and Lee, Pete and Sophie, the Plummers, the Siddiquis and Stephen and Daniel will discuss taking part in the digital-first study. The partnership was led by MG OMD and 4Sales.

Alex Pilcher, executive director, head of clients, at OmniGov, said: “This once-in-a-decade campaign is crucial for shaping the country in years to come and will help ensure that the big decisions are made on the best/correct information. By making the survey a cultural moment with some of the UK’s most loved shows, we hope to convey the importance of taking part to the nation.”

Chris Braithwaite, agency and client sales leader at Channel 4, added: “We’re really proud of this collaboration with the ONS and our fellow broadcasters, which uses our combined powerful reach together with Channel 4’s much-loved Goggleboxers to help raise awareness of this important campaign.”

M&C Saatchi created the main campaign for the census that was released in February. The agency is also turning a series of UK landmarks purple – the 2020 Census brand colour – to promote the study from today.