ITV chief questions regulation around Iceland 'Rang-tan' ad

ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall has hit out at the "ludicrous" regulatory situation highlighted by Iceland’s "Rang-tan" Christmas ad.

McCall complained that there was one rule for TV, where the ad was blocked by Clearcast, and another for online platforms, where Iceland was free to distribute it.

"So Iceland ran an ad deemed to be a political advert in its entire form on social media," she said, speaking on a panel at Mediatel’s Future TV Advertising Forum on Wednesday, in quotes reported by The Guardian.

"We could not run the advert – it’s so ludicrous [that it can run online but not on TV]. I think it should have been allowed. But if it’s not allowed [on TV], why is it allowed to run as content anywhere else?"

Iceland’s film has been viewed more than 65 million times online so far.