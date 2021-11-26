Shauna Lewis
ITV and Co-op to launch live Christmas ad starring Dermot O'Leary and Big Zuu

The campaign was created by Lucky Generals and developed by Dentsu's Carat and The Story Lab.

ITV: ad will be broadcast live and feature Dermot O'Leary and Big Zuu

ITV and the Co-op will launch a live Christmas ad this evening (26 November) – a 120-second spot created by Lucky Generals and focused on a community fridge at the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association Community Centre in Feltham. 

Featuring Dermot O'Leary and Big Zuu, the ad will showcase the kind of skills learnt at the centre – one of the Feltham volunteers will be teaching the pair how to cook her favourite vegetarian curry. 

Lucky Generals and ITN Productions, working with Dentsu's Carat and The Story Lab, will film the two-minute broadcast live from the fridge.

The on-air moment will be introduced by a bespoke ITV Proudly Presents introduction and a shorter version of the ad will also run on video-on-demand, social, print, and out-of-home activations.

Ali Jones, customer and community director at Co-op, said: “Given the past 18 months and the challenges which clearly lie ahead, we wanted to highlight the importance of community in a real, genuine and positive way. Our unique live advert will remind people that whilst not everyone can enjoy the same Christmas this year, by co-operating we can create a fairer world in the future.”

Mark Trinder, the ITV director of commercial sales and partnerships, described the work as a "real chance to transform lives this Christmas", adding that by "working together on this innovative live advertising moment, we’re able to amplify their community fridge message".

Jess Batiste, client director at Carat UK, said: “We wanted to create a partnership that would land Co-op’s work across communities in an impactful but genuine way and ITV is a great partner to do this for us. We are excited to see this ad break go live.” 

This Christmas, the Co-op will commit to doubling Hubbub’s community fridges, by funding another 250. Community fridges are communal spaces where surplus food is shared between local people.

