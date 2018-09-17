Matthew Chapman
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ITV and Dunelm in dating and homemaker show tie-up

ITV and home furnishings retailer Dunelm have partnered to create a dating and home makeover show called Back to Mine.

The programme taps into the notion that people’s home decor choices influence their potential romantic partners. Each episode will involve a singleton taking a look around the homes of three potential partners and picking who they would like to go on a date with based on the decor.

Dunelm is funding the making of the show, which is being produced by ITV Studios' production company, Shiver. Goodstuff Communications helped broker the deal, which will include short-form content appearing on the ITV Hub – a first for the ITV catch-up service.

Simon Daglish, deputy managing director of commercial at ITV, said: "ITV has been involved in many innovative partnerships and this Shiver, Dunelm, Goodstuff and ITV partnership will bring a brand to life across different platforms.

"For the first time, ITV will carry ad-funded broadcast editorial content as well as branded content on the Hub that provides viewers with an immersive brand experience."

Dunelm's name will appear in funder credits around the programme and the brand will appear during the show itself.

Unsuccessful daters in the show will feature in the short-form series on ITV Hub, Back to Mine: Stay for Longer. Content will include daters receiving Dunelm products and a home makeover presented by Rochelle Humes.

Dunelm will run 20-second ads each week after the main TV show to drive viewers towards the ITV Hub content.

Goodstuff managing partner Sam Drake said: "With the breadth of advertising opportunities that now exist across ITV, we believe this will help drive reappraisal of Dunelm amongst younger audiences and be a springboard for a broader campaign designed to bring brand and sales success."

Back to Mine starts on ITV on Sunday 30 September. The activity is designed to support Dunelm’s new "Our homewares, your home" creative platform. 

