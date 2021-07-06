ITV enlists former 'Love Island' stars for mental health series

ITV has called on former Love Island stars Kem Cetinay and Amber Rose Gill for a series on mental health developed in partnership with the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The reality stars are opening up the conversation around mental health and wellbeing in the six-part series for ITV2 and ITV Hub, called The Full Treatment, produced by Twenty Six 03.

Set against the backdrop of a salon, barber Cetinay and beauty therapist Rose Gill invite celebrities to their salon, where they chat about life’s ups and downs. Cetinay will be cutting hair for DJ Jordan North, reality star Jamie Laing and Ibiza Weekender's David Potts. Rose Gill will be chatting over a mani-pedi with fellow former Love Island star Montana Brown, singer Chelcee Grimes and Apocalypse Wow host Donna Preston.

By sharing their stories and engaging in an open discussion about the things that can affect mental wellbeing, The Full Treatment aims to shine a spotlight on the struggles that young people can face, with tips given on support and coping mechanisms.

Drawing on the sticker-effect style familiar from social posts, the ad campaign accompanying the series features Kem Cetinay and Amber Rose Gill empathising about how expectations don't always match reality, and giving tips on boosting mental wellbeing. The ads encourage viewers to say “Hell yeah to self care”, and tune in for the full series.

Simon Gunning, chief executive of CALM, said: “The Full Treatment aims to make it OK to talk about some of the not-so-easy parts of life – the stuff that goes on behind the camera. Through entertaining and authentic personal stories, we hope young people will discover new ways to deal with the ups and downs of whatever they’re going through, and seek support when they need it.”

ITV2 and CALM have pledged to help one million young people take action to manage their mental wellbeing and feel better able to cope with life’s ups and downs. With a core audience of 16- to 34-year-old viewers on ITV2 and with more than 80% of that demographic registered on ITV Hub, the partnership with CALM aims to ensure that younger people feel equipped to think about what helps them get through tough periods, and make time for it.

Susie Braun, head of strategy and communications, social purpose at ITV, said: “Our partnership with the Campaign Against Living Miserably is generating the funny, irreverent, celeb-filled content you'd expect from an ITV show, with a powerful underlying message: there are things we can do to look after our mental wellbeing.

"We hope this will help a million young people think about what might work best for them and put it into practice.”