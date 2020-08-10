Emmet McGonagle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ITV enlists young carers to create community-focused ident

Ident launched in partnership with creative arts charity Create.

ITV: idents show carers discussing their collective interests
ITV: idents show carers discussing their collective interests

ITV has partnered young carers under the age of 18 from across London to create an ident demonstrating the role of community among the group.

Created under the guidance of artist Amy Leung in partnership with creative arts charity Create, the ident shows carers from Hillingdon, Kingston and Lambeth as they discuss their collective hobbies and interests, with each contributing a sketch that forms part of the ITV logo, in order to show their collective role within society.

The ident premieres today (10 August) and will run for seven days between ITV’s programmes.

“As the UK’s leading charity using the creative arts to empower the lives and enhance the wellbeing of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable children and adults, we are delighted to have worked in partnership with ITV on this incredible project,” Nicky Goulder, founding chief executive of Create, said.

“We hope that our ident will help to raise awareness of the challenges they face and the importance of the creative arts for skill-building, connectivity and wellbeing.” 

According to Create, there are an estimated 800,000 young carers in the UK. Of these, 40% said their mental health has deteriorated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, during which time they have spent upwards of 90 hours a week caring for a family member or friend.

Young carers: ident will run for seven days

Goulder added: “Their stunning ident enabled them to explore who they are, build new relationships with their peers and grow in confidence and self-esteem. We’re delighted that our partnership with ITV has given these selfless young people an opportunity for self-expression. 

“Hearing their voice, loud and clear, on national TV pays tribute to young carers’ incredible contribution to our society.” 

The initiative is part of the channel’s ITV Creates 2020 series in which community groups reinterpret the ITV logo in weird and wonderful ways.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020