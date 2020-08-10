ITV enlists young carers to create community-focused ident

ITV has partnered young carers under the age of 18 from across London to create an ident demonstrating the role of community among the group.

Created under the guidance of artist Amy Leung in partnership with creative arts charity Create, the ident shows carers from Hillingdon, Kingston and Lambeth as they discuss their collective hobbies and interests, with each contributing a sketch that forms part of the ITV logo, in order to show their collective role within society.

The ident premieres today (10 August) and will run for seven days between ITV’s programmes.

“As the UK’s leading charity using the creative arts to empower the lives and enhance the wellbeing of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable children and adults, we are delighted to have worked in partnership with ITV on this incredible project,” Nicky Goulder, founding chief executive of Create, said.

“We hope that our ident will help to raise awareness of the challenges they face and the importance of the creative arts for skill-building, connectivity and wellbeing.”

According to Create, there are an estimated 800,000 young carers in the UK. Of these, 40% said their mental health has deteriorated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, during which time they have spent upwards of 90 hours a week caring for a family member or friend.

Goulder added: “Their stunning ident enabled them to explore who they are, build new relationships with their peers and grow in confidence and self-esteem. We’re delighted that our partnership with ITV has given these selfless young people an opportunity for self-expression.

“Hearing their voice, loud and clear, on national TV pays tribute to young carers’ incredible contribution to our society.”

The initiative is part of the channel’s ITV Creates 2020 series in which community groups reinterpret the ITV logo in weird and wonderful ways.