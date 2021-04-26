ITV expands its live events with 'I'm a Celebrity…' challenge

ITV is expanding its live event offering with an I'm a Celebrity… challenge in Manchester. Guests can compete in a 90-minute experience inspired by the show.

The I'm a Celebrity... Jungle Challenge involves tasks and trials based around the Main Camp, Croc Creek and Snake Rock.

The family-friendly activities include ­ziplines, mazes, treetop ropes, climbing walls and parachute drops. Virtual elements will make up for the lack of creepy crawlies. Participants will need to collect stars to be in with a chance to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle. There will also be photo opportunities and a gift shop.

The entertainment venture, designed by Scruffy Dog Creative, is a partnership with Lifestyle Outlets, part of Peel L&P. The attraction is scheduled to open in the summer in Quayside MediaCity UK (formerly The Lowry Outlet Mall), a shopping mall based in MediaCity, Salford Quays, with which ITV signed a multi-year deal in 2019 to become an anchor tenant.

Existing ITV live events include Coronation Street and Emmerdale village tours, the Emmerdale Studio Experience, This Morning Live and Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Parks. ITV also hosted daytime studio tours to give fans access to the day-to-day operations of Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women. All set tours have been suspended due to Covid-19.

Previously ITV had plans to develop a visitor attraction at Prince’s Wharf on London’s South Bank to celebrate British television drama. However, the project was abandoned in 2020 in favour of acquiring a tenant.