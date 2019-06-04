ITV and Global form podcast partnership

ITV and Global have announced a two-year partnership that makes the broadcaster's podcasts accessible via the Global Player app.

Podcasts from popular ITV shows such as Love Island, which debuted its fifth series last night (Monday), and sports tournaments such as the upcoming Rugby World Cup will be made available.

As part of the deal, there will be on-air promotion of the Love Island podcast, Love Island: The Morning After, across the Capital radio network. The partnership will also include sister stations Heart and Capital Xtra.

In addition, ITV will join Dax, Global's digital audio advertising platform, which enables advertisers to insert ads before, during and after ITV’s podcasts.

Love Island: The Morning After will be released six days per week and will be available to listeners to stream and download for offline listening via Global Player, the Love Island app and other major podcast providers. The podcast features guests, fans and interviews with the latest islanders eliminated from the show.

Bhavit Chandrani, ITV controller of sponsorship said: "Podcasts are exciting extensions to our shows, feeding the thirst of fans for more content and comment. Our tie-up with Global will enable even more ITV viewers to become ITV listeners and present new creative partnership opportunities for brands."

Adam Johnson, director of marketing at Global, added: "We’re delighted to team up with ITV to bring their fantastic selection of podcasts to Global Player. Our listeners are massive Love Island fans, so we’re looking forward to working with ITV to give them even more content from the island. This deal is also great news for advertisers, who will now be able align their brand with ITV’s hugely popular audio content through Dax."