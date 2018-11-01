Matthew Chapman
ITV hires Micro Focus chief financial officer Chris Kennedy

Kennedy is due to join broadcaster in February.

McCall: worked with Kennedy at easyJet
ITV has hired Chris Kennedy from Micro Focus to succeed chief financial officer Ian Griffiths, who is retiring at the end of March.

Kennedy is expected to join ITV on 1 February, when he will be reunited with the broadcaster’s chief executive, Carolyn McCall, having worked with her at easyJet.

He was brought in as chief financial officer at software business Micro Focus to bed in and drive value from its merger with Hewlwett Packard's software unit. 

Sir Peter Bazalgette, chairman of ITV, said: "Chris was the standout candidate in a very strong shortlist and the board are really pleased that he will bring his experience and expertise to ITV.

"He has a great media background from his 17 years at EMI and he has built on that as a CFO of three FTSE 100 companies."

McCall added: "I am really pleased to be working with Chris again as CFO. He will play a huge role in helping us deliver our new 'More than TV' strategy and I know he will work really well with the senior leadership team of ITV."

Kennedy was chief financial officer at easyJet from 2010 to 2015, during which the company's share price quadrupled, dividend payments were introduced and the airline joined the FTSE 100.

November 01, 2018
Campaign Big Awards: film of the night

November 01, 2018

October 30, 2018
"Women are still shockingly underrepresented in positions of power and influence"…Shortlist Media chief executive Ella Dolphin

October 30, 2018

October 22, 2018
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

October 22, 2018

October 18, 2018
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

October 18, 2018

