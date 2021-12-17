ITV Hub grows streaming figures by 26% in 2021

ITV’s video-on-demand platform, ITV Hub, is on track for its biggest year in terms of audience and subscribers, according to new figures from the broadcaster.

The number of ITV Hub users has grown by 20% in 2021 and there have been 1.5 billion streams, which is 26% more than in 2020.

ITV has had a record-breaking year with ad revenue up by 30% to £1.35bn in the first nine months of this year. During this period, ITV Hub revenue had grown year on year by 54%.

The transition to on-demand viewing as well as advances in ITV’s addressable advertising proposition and its programmatic platform Planet V are among the areas that the broadcaster has targeted for revenue growth.

ITV has more than doubled the amount of content on ITV Hub in 2021, particularly in drama and reality TV shows, which has fuelled a rise in viewing. It has unveiled a strong programming slate and innovations in adtech for 2022.

There have been at least 100 million streams each month this year, with December on target to break that mark.

The standout performers have been Love Island, which was streamed more than 200 million times, including an average of 2.1 million per episode.

Euro 2020 was streamed 68 million times on ITV Hub, with the England versus Denmark semi-final live-streamed by 1.6 million viewers on the VOD platform.

The second series of drama The Bay had an average of 2.5 million viewers per episode, the Oprah interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was streamed by 2.5 million viewers and An Audience with Adele (below) was streamed by 2.6 million viewers.

“2021 has been a terrific year of growth for ITV Hub,” Rufus Radcliffe, managing director of On Demand for ITV, said.

“Whether it's binge-watching drama, live-streaming sport, catching up on Love Island and TV’s most-talked about moments, or discovering content for the first time, it’s a testament to our fantastic programmes, as well as the improvements were making to the service, that this year is on track on to be our most successful year yet.”

In a research note in November, after ITV’s Q3 results, Enders Analysis sounded a note of caution about ITV Hub, saying: “While the value of the Euros and Love Island to ITV is undeniable, their dominance of online viewing is sub-optimal and reveals that the Hub is still in its nascency when it comes to being a destination for viewing that isn't specific and immediate.”

Enders added: “There is an understandable reticence to reposition new content on the Hub at the expense of linear revenues (ad loads are generally lower online), but over the past two quarters there has been a clear effort to build its library of older content.”

ITV's share price has remained flat in 2021, after slipping back on renewed concerns about the Omicron variant.

