ITV Hub users grow 15% to reach 30m

Broadcaster had aimed for milestone by 2021.

Love Island: helped ITV increase numbers on ITV Hub
ITV has secured more than 30 million registered users for its on-demand platform ITV Hub, representing growth of 15% year on year. The broadcaster had a target of hitting the 30 million mark by 2021.

In October 2018, ITV recorded 26 million users and in 2017 ITV Hub had 21 million users.

The broadcaster put the growth down to the fifth series of Love Island attracting an extra 3.2 million people to the platform in June.

For the Rugby World Cup, ITV has recorded 20 million users watcing the live stream on ITV Hub, with the England vs Australia game attracting the highest of the tournament so far at 1.5 million.

Campaign has asked ITV to provide information on how many active users the platform has.

Steve Forde, director of digital products at ITV, said: "The Hub is a key part of our 'More than TV' strategy and it’s testament to our investment in technology and programming that we’ve hit our target registered users so far in advance.

"The attraction for viewers of being able to watch the most talked about programmes, including Love Island, the Rugby World Cup, dramas such as Deep Water, A Confession and the soaps, whenever, wherever and however they want is clear."

