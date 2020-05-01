ITV invites public to make own versions of TV spots for 'The people's ad break'

ITV is inviting members of the housebound public to recreate famous ad campaigns from the comfort of their own homes, with winning entries chosen by a panel of judges to be shown in "The people's ad break" on Saturday 23 May.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the broadcaster will air a series of five ads from Aldi, Haribo, Honda, Walkers and Weetabix.

Viewers will then be invited to recreate their favourite of the five and submit their entries by 4pm on Friday 8 May.

The submissions will be judged by a panel consisting of ITV Creative executive creative director Tony Pipes; ITV Creative head of production Katie Burrows; ITV director of client strategy and planning Kate Waters; MullenLowe outgoing executive creative director Mark Elwood; and System1 chief innovation officer Orlando Wood.

Budding creatives can choose to have a go at remaking:

Aldi "Like brands" by McCann Manchester (2011)

Haribo "Office" by Quiet Storm (2014)

Honda "Cog" by Wieden & Kennedy (2003, remade this year)

Walkers "Snack stash" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO (2019)

Weetabix "Submarine" by Bartle Bogle Hegarty (2020)

"Lockdown has inspired so much creativity from households up and down the country and to celebrate that we’ve collaborated with five brands to dedicate a whole ad break to the viewers at home," Simon Daglish, deputy managing director at ITV Commercial, said.

"'The people’s ad break' is all about championing imagination and ingenuity, and we’re looking forward to seeing some of our favourite ads reimagined."

Will Robinson, marketing lead for Walkers, added: "At Walkers, we always have lots of fun making our adverts, so when the opportunity arose to challenge the nation to get creative and remake one of our favourite ads, we jumped at the chance.

"We’ve chosen the ‘hiding snacks’ ad as it is inspired by the insight that two-thirds of Brits hide their snacks to avoid having to share them, with the average householder owning up to having four different snack-hiding places, from underwear drawers to the bedside table."