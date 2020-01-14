ITV kicks off media review

ITV is reviewing its media planning and buying requirements, putting Goodstuff Communications on alert.

The brief also includes a media pitch for BritBox, the TV streaming service in partnership with the BBC that launched towards the end of last year. Total Media is the incumbent for BritBox and has been invited to repitch.

ITV has enlisted the help of ID Comms to run the processes. It is not clear whether ITV is looking to consolidate the accounts.

Goodstuff won the ITV business in 2016, ending an 11-year relationship with Group M’s Mindshare. The independent shop is expected to defend the account.

A spokesman for ITV said: "In order to represent ITV's updated strategy to move towards being an increasingly digital-first company and our direct-to-consumer focus, we will be reviewing our media agency roster across ITV and BritBox for 2020."

Dame Caroyln McCall took over from Adam Crozier as chief executive in 2018 and set out her "More than TV" strategy.

The broadcaster’s advertising is handled by Uncommon Creative Studio. This work has included ads around mental wellness and another narrated by Sir Trevor McDonald showing how ITV has played a role in key moments in British culture.