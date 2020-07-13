ITV launches 'Black voices' platform to combat racism

ITV is launching a series of short films that offer black people a platform to share stories of racism and what they think should be done about it.

The broadcaster will feature of range of people discussing their experiences of racism as part of "Black voices", including MPs Helen Grant and David Lammy (pictured, below), founder of Operation Black Vote Lord Simon Woolley, journalist Charlene White and Emmerdale actor Jay Kontzle.

The 60-second text- and audio-based films, devised by ITV Creative, will run across ITV and STV, social media feeds, as well as a dedicated campaign page at itv.com, where all the contributors’ stories can be found.

Last week, ITV pledged to increase opportunities for black, Asian and minority-ethnic groups across its business as part of five pledges to "accelerate" change in diversity and inclusion. It currently has 12.5% of staff who identify as having a BAME background.

Rufus Radcliffe, ITV chief marketing officer and board sponsor for ITV Embrace (ITV’s BAME network), said: "At ITV, we have been reflecting on our role in creating a more socially conscious and fairer society. We have a platform to speak to millions of people every day and we feel it’s important to allow others a chance to speak."