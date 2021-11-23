ITV launches 'I’m A Celeb' Fortnite experience with John Lewis

Metavision: The campaign started with a preview video from leading Fortnite YouTube creator Ali-A.

ITV has launched an I’m A Celebrity "Castle trials" experience in battle-royale video game Fortnite.

The I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! castle set has been recreated in-game – via Fortnite Creative, a mode in the game that allows players to design, create and share experiences with other players.

From today (24 November), the ITV experience will allow players to take on their own castle coin challenges and camp trials on their gaming console or PC as the latest series of I'm a Celebrity airs, with updates every week. Players can enter the experience through Fortnite Creative by entering the code "6991-4289-2871" in the "Discover" tab.

The campaign was devised by Metavision, an agency that specialises in the metaverse – a digital reality space. The agency worked in collaboration with Fortnite Creative team 3D Lab, and kickstarted the campaign with a video from leading Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A.

John Lewis & Partners will be the castle map’s integrated partner, a deal arranged by media agency Manning Gottlieb OMD as part of the retailer's Christmas campaign.

As part of the brand’s partnership, John Lewis-inspired festive games will feature in the map each week as well as a branded shop where players can obtain supplies. The partnership will be supported across ITV-owned channels and further integrations will be revealed as the series continues.

Claire Pointon, customer director at John Lewis & Partners, also teased the presence of Adam & Eve/DDB’s John Lewis Christmas ad “Unexpected guest” in the game.

She said: “We are excited to be collaborating with ITV and Metavision on this innovative and unique campaign. Launching our Christmas story 'Unexpected guest' into the Fortnite metaverse will bring to life the advert in a new and original format to our customers.

Rhys Hancock, co-founder and managing director at Metavision, added: “The metaverse represents an exciting opportunity for entertainment and commercial brands to connect with the audiences of tomorrow in the spaces where they hang out and play.”

Bhavit Chandrani, director of creative & digital partnerships at ITV, said that taking I'm a Celebrity "into the Metaverse creates huge opportunities for us across our programming and also allows us to take those shows and our clients into another world where younger audiences live".