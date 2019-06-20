Sara Spary
ITV launches studio tour to bring 'household brands' to life

Fans will be able to get a glimpse of Television Centre.

ITV Daytime Studios Tour: visitors will see sets and green rooms
ITV is opening the doors of its Television Centre building to the public this summer in a series of behind-the-scenes studio tours designed to give fans an insight into "the glamorous showbiz world" and bring its TV brands to life.

The ITV Daytime Studios Tour will give fans access to the day-to-day operations of a live studio and insights into how shows including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women are produced.

Guests will be given plenty of selfie opportunities, ITV said, since they will be able to visit recognisable sets, green rooms, wardrobe departments, make-up areas and production offices.

The tour follows other recent ITV live events including Coronation Street and Emmerdale village tours, The Emmerdale Studio Experience, This Morning Live and Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Parks.

"We’re constantly looking to trailblaze new ways for our viewers to engage with their favourite shows and are lucky to have a bank of cherished household brands that can be given a life beyond the television," James Penfold, controller of partnerships at ITV's gaming, live and merchandising division, said.

"Being able to open our doors to the studio floors of Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women for the new ITV Daytime Studios Tour is going to take guests right to the heartbeat of such productions and promises to be a true insider experience that we’re incredibly proud to have curated."

