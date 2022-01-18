ITV lines up car marketplace brand Motorway for Six Nations coverage

ITV has announced used-car marketplace Motorway as the standalone sponsor of its Guinness Six Nations rugby coverage across 2022 and 2023.

Motorway will sponsor ITV's live coverage of the tournament, encompassing broadcast across ITV and STV, as well as digital platforms and channels.

The two-year sponsorship agreement, planned and brokered by Motorway's media agency, Manning Gottlieb OMD, will include catch-up sponsorship on ITV Hub, digital creative executions, social support on ITV platforms and on Twitter Amplify for the 2022 and 2023 tournaments.

Creative executions and sponsorship idents will be produced by Motorway's creative agency, Wonderhood Studios.

As part of its increased coverage of the Six Nations, beginning this year, ITV will provide exclusive live coverage of 10 of the 15 matches during the six-week tournament, starting with the first match on 5 February, in which Ireland takes on Wales. ITV's 10 games include all the home matches for England, Ireland, Italy and France.

Lloyd Page, chief marketer of Motorway, said: "We're proud to partner with ITV and bring one of the biggest sporting tournaments in the world to millions of rugby fans via our sponsorship of ITV's live coverage of the Guinness Six Nations.

"After a year of outstanding growth, this sponsorship gives us a fantastic opportunity to continue driving awareness of Motorway as the best way for people to sell their car for free, thanks to our easy-to-use website and access to thousands of dealers in our nationwide dealer network."

Simon Daglish, deputy managing director of ITV Commercial, added: "This fantastic new deal brings ITV together with an emerging major player in the market, extending their brand reach to a whole new audience and providing an opportunity for us to work with them on a comprehensive and innovative sponsorship package.

"With England, Ireland, France and Italy home games now forming our Six Nations portfolio, we're bringing ITV viewers a wealth of superb rugby that forms part of our year of live sport in 2022."