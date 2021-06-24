ITV to move all London staff to White City

ITV will make Broadcast Centre in White City its new London base after agreeing terms with the BBC, which owns the property, for a 13-year lease.

The move will bring all of the broadcaster's London-based staff, of which there are about 2,000, into a single location for the first time.

It will make ITV a close neighbour of Publicis Media, which began moving its 2,000 staff to a site that was formerly part of the BBC's Television Centre in 2019.

At the moment, ITV’s staff in the capital are split between two central locations – Waterhouse Square in Holborn, and 200 Gray’s Inn Road – and WestWorks in White City, where its Daytime teams are based and shows including Good Morning Britain, This Morning and Saturday Night Takeaway are broadcast from.

ITV said that on top of the benefits of being in a single location, the move would support its smart working initiative.

After a year in which, like most companies, ITV has had to adapt to different ways of working, the company asked employees about their preferences, and found that a majority favoured a hybrid working approach, with some time in the office.

The move will begin early next year, starting with teams based at Waterhouse Square. It will be complete within a year.

Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV, said: “Our people have made it really clear to us that they want to build on the positive aspects of their experience over the last 18 months to have a more balanced approach to office-based and remote working. That balance will vary from team to team given the kind of work we do and we know that face to face collaboration is crucial for creativity and innovation – we're looking forward to this new hybrid way of working.

“Our new office will bring everyone from ITV in London together and will provide the size and flexibility to enable everyone to perform their roles, help ITV deliver on our strategy as well as get the balance they want in their lives.”