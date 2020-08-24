ITV picks InfoSum to 'blend' audience data ahead of Planet V launch

ITV has taken a big stride towards launching its long-awaited addressable TV platform Planet V after appointing "privacy by design" tech company InfoSum.

InfoSum, founded by serial entrepreneur Nick Halstead, a programmer who created and sold Twitter’s "retweet" button, is tasked with making ITV’s 30 million video-on-demand subscribers available to match against as target audiences.

ITV said the InfoSum integration will enable brands to build audiences that blend ITV’s first-party data with their own data. It plans to join up the tech stack with other data and technology, including Barb audience data, on an "end-to-end" basis.

Advertisers will be able to accurately target customised audiences without requiring any personal data to be shared or using third-party IDs to profile people.

The move comes ahead of the launch later this year of Planet V, which was originally slated to go live at the start of 2020. Planet V is meant to enable advertisers and agencies to have more control over their campaign reach across ITV Hub, combining their own targeting data with ITV’s first-party data to buy online ads.

ITV selected InfoSum after a competitive pitch. Planet V was built using Amobee’s advertising technology after ITV struck an exclusive UK and Ireland licensing deal with the adtech business last year.

Dame Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV, made investment in data, analytics and advanced advertising a priority area last year, alongside the expansion of ITV Hub and the launch of subscription service BritBox – a joint venture with the BBC.

Kelly Williams, manaing director, commercial, at ITV, said: “The application of data sets for customer segmentation, advanced media targeting and effectiveness analysis are critical processes for ITV as a broadcaster, for our unique Planet V programmatic offering and for developing deeper strategic relationships with our advertiser partners.

“InfoSum's progressive privacy-first infrastructure, designed for the cookie-less future, complements Planet V's principles of being a trusted platform for advertisers and partners, and designed for the future of TV advertising.”