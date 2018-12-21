Ben Londesbrough
ITV pilots magazine to reach new audiences

The title will be stocked in Waitrose & Partners stores.

ITV is launching a consumer magazine on a trial basis today (28 December) as part of its "More than TV" strategy to "develop stronger consumer relationships".

It will be stocked in Waitrose & Partners and is part of a paid partnership with the supermarket’s content agency, John Brown Media, which is owned by Dentsu Aegis Network. ITV said that this is a pilot issue, which, if it is successful, it plans to publish quarterly.

The ITV Magazine will cost £1, although members of the myWaitrose loyalty scheme will be able to obtain a copy for free. The first issue will feature a preview of upcoming ITV shows such as Cleaning Up and Cheat, with interviews, behind-the-scenes features, and content covering travel, fitness and lifestyle.

ITV's chief executive, Dame Carolyn McCall, set out the broadcaster's new "More than TV" strategy at Palooza, its annual presentation to advertisers, in October.

Paul Ridsdale, ITV director of viewer marketing, said: "We’re constantly looking at new ways to reach viewers, and the launch of the ITV Magazine enables us to engage with both existing and future viewers and give them a taste of what ITV has to offer in the new year. The magazine shows how our programming and cultural influence extends way beyond TV and into people’s lives."

